Wells students urged to follow in Freddie's T-level footsteps

Posted: 24.08.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Freddie Lane at work

Post-GCSE students from Wells who are yet to decide on what course to undertake from next month are being encouraged to consider the new T-level qualifications.

T-levels are new courses which started in September 2020, they follow GCSEs and are equivalent to three A-levels.

T-levels combine classroom theory, practical learning and a three-month industry placement with an employer to make sure students have real experience of the workplace.

The two-year T-levels courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepare students for work.

They provide the knowledge and experience needed to open the door to highly skilled employment, an apprenticeship or higher-level study.

Strode College in Street is among a small group of colleges and post-16 providers nationwide selected to deliver the new T-levels.

In 2020, Strode offered the Digital and Education & Childcare pathways. From 2021 Strode is also offering the Health and Science T-level pathways.

One of the students who are in the middle of their T-level course is Freddie Lane, who has been working with Somerton Computing.

A spokesperson for the business said: "Our aim here at Somerton Computing is to provide a complete service for all computing needs.

"Customer service is at the forefront of everything we do. We help our customers by providing a friendly personal service, which is jargon free and is intended to provide you with the best possible support."

A further 22 T-level courses are being rolled out in stages from 2021, which will cover sectors such as finance & accounting, engineering & manufacturing, and creative & design.

At Strode, you can currently study the following T-levels:

Digital Advance (Transition to T-level)

Digital Data Management (Digital Business Services, T-level - Level 3)

Digital Production, Design and Development (T-level - Level 3)

Hardware & Technical Support (T-level - Level 3)

Early Years Practitioner (Transition to T-level)

Education (T-level - Level 3)

Health & Science (Transition to T-level)

Health (T-level - Level 3)

Science (T-level - Level 3)

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Blitzen's Bazaar 2022 10am-4pm Come and join us at our fourth Blitzen's Bazaar! If interested in booking a stall, please message all enquiries to [email protected]



Event