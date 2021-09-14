Wells student praises 'interesting' Freshers' Fair

Posted: 14.09.21 at 19:42 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The Freshers' Fair at Strode

The latest intake of new students have started at Strode College in Street to study A-levels and vocational courses.

As part of their induction they have enjoyed the college Freshers’ Fair, which is an opportunity for students to join the college’s clubs, and get informed with a range of organisations and interest groups that they can participate in while at Strode.

There was much excitement in the air as the students looked around the 37 stands displayed by college clubs and services, outside agencies offering information and advice, and interest groups inviting students to get involved.

They even had a chance to have their hair and nails done at the college’s Hair and Beauty Salon stand, and the chance to freeze the moment and have their photograph taken with friends at the free photo booth.

Katy Quinn, principal of Strode College, said: “At Strode College, we believe it is important for our students to have the opportunity to get involved in a range of extra-curricular activities.

"We encourage our students to participate in additional clubs, societies and sports teams as this helps them to develop into confident, well rounded and experienced young adults.

"This coupled with outstanding academic achievement means our students are well placed to secure places at top universities or that dream job.

"The Freshers’ Fair is a vibrant, fun and informative day, and a great way to show our new students what is available to them.”

Strode students were able to visit and speak to members of staff at diverse college stands such as Careers, Catering, Exam Access Arrangements, Hair and Beauty Salon, Learning Zone, Job Shop and Apprenticeships, Strode Theatre, Strode College Student Association, and Work Experience and Industry Placements.

The students could choose many different sports activities, as well as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, Strode Live, Strode’s Sustainability Group, and the Strode India Project, a college fundraising activity that includes the opportunity for students to visit India.

College staff were on hand at the Freshers’ Fair to talk about the services available to students such as academic and personal support, E-Safety, mental health, spiritual support, transport, housing, finances, careers, higher education, and counselling.

A wide range of outside agencies also attended including a Walk-in Vaccination Clinic, NHS Somerset CCG Digital, Stand Against Racism and Inequalities, Somerset Road Safety, Mendip Pregnancy Crisis Support, 2BU, Somerset Drugs and Alcohol Service, Library of Avalon in Glastonbury, the Somerset and Wessex Eating Disorders Association, The Eddystone Trust (C-Card), MIND in Somerset, Somerset Wide Integrated Sexual Health Services LGBTQ Group, and Next Steps South West.

Among the political interest groups that attended were the Conservative Party, Glastonbury and Street Green Party, and the Liberal Democrats.

It was of great interest to students as they gathered their brochures and spoke to their representatives to join and participate, and asked copious questions about acting members and leaders.

Ciara Martin from Wells, formerly at the Blue School, is studying the T-level in Education and Childcare.

“I like the freedom of Strode College and I am really excited to be starting my studies here," she said.

"Teachers can be addressed by their name and I like that. At the fair, I stopped at the mental health stand, this was interesting, my friend had her nails done at the salon.

"It is really good to learn about the clubs and sports offered here at Strode.”

Daisy Parker from Evercreech, formerly at Ansford Academy, is studying A-levels in Computer Science, Maths and Physics.

She said: "The Freshers’ Fair was good with interesting stands such as The Library of Avalon in Glastonbury as they have different books from the college library, I love reading fiction and mythology.

"I see there was a stand to support eating disorders, which is good as some people suffer from them.”

Alice Saxton from Bruton, formerly at Sexey’s School, is studying second year A-levels in Chemistry, Maths and Physics.

She said: “I enjoyed walking around the fair as our teachers gave us the time off from lessons to attend.

"My first stop was at the college’s Hair and Beauty stand to collect a brochure of discounted services all students and staff get in order for beauty students to practice.

"My second stop was The Library of Avalon in Glastonbury. I will continue looking.”

Strode College would like to extend a very warm welcome to new students starting this term and invite everyone to visit the virtual extension of the fair online at www.strode-college.ac.uk/college-info/news.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Echoes of Ellington Orchestra Live at Wells Cathedral In 1914, a young man called Edward Ellington wrote a simple piano piece entitled Soda Fountain Rag. Over the next 60 years, he would compose a cann...



Event