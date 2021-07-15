Wells shortlisted for Co-Ed School of the Year

Posted: 15.07.21 at 13:12 by S.Shellard



us on Facebook

Students at Wells Cathedral School

After being crowned Performing Arts School of the Year at last year’s Independent School of the Year awards, Wells Cathedral School is thrilled that this year they have been shortlisted for Co-Ed School of the Year.

Winners will be announced in October and the school is hoping this will be a fitting tribute to its staff and pupils, who have faced such a difficult year.

Head master, Alastair Tighe said: “As we reached the end of an enormously busy term, and an extraordinary year, it’s so wonderful to hear that we have been shortlisted for this prestigious award.

"Having been crowned Performing Arts School of the Year in 2020, it’s truly wonderful to follow this up with being shortlisted for Co-Ed School of the Year, an award that recognises not only our exceptional performing arts but also everything else that we do, including our academic provision, sport, wider co-curricular offering and pastoral care.

"This shortlisting is above all a great tribute to our staff, who have not only worked phenomenally hard all year, but have been extraordinarily imaginative and creative in devising an astonishing range of opportunities for our pupils.

"I’m so proud of everything that the whole community – pupils, staff and parents – have achieved, and it’s wonderful for our collective efforts to be recognised by being shortlisted for this award."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up