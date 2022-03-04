Wells Rotary Club raises funds for Ukraine

Posted: 04.03.22 at 17:42 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

The President of Wells Rotary, Wendy Ray, is urging the people of Wells to help raise much needed funds for the people of Ukraine.

Wendy said: "The Governor of Rotary District 1200 as part of Rotary International has been in dialogue with the Rotary club of Lviv in Ukraine who have said their urgent need is money to buy medical equipment. They don’t want clothing or food at this stage. Your donations will go via our Rotary International network to reach Lviv and other cities in Ukraine as soon as possible."

Donations will also be collected in Wells High Street on Saturday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 9 between 8.30am and 3pm.

Donations can also be made by bank transfer to:

Wells Rotary Club Charity Account

Account number 51411330

Sort Code 40 46 06 Use reference “Ukraine”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells helps Ukraine

Read more... There are several initiatives going on in and around Wells to help those in Ukraine. Here’s how you can get involved: • Bookrite Accoun...

Upcoming Wells Event... St Margaret’s Hospice Charity Dip 2022 Earlier this year we made the difficult decision that the New Year's Day Charity Dip at Minehead Beach could not go ahead as planned, however we a...



Event