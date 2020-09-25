Wells roadworks for week commencing September 28

Posted: 25.09.20 at 13:20 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned at the crossroads where the A39 meets College Road and the Old Bristol Road (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are planned at a crossroads on the A39 on the edge of Wells next week.

The lights are scheduled to be in place where College Road and the Old Bristol Road meet the A39, on Saturday (October 3).

They are set to be used for Truespeed to undertake work as part of its rollout of ultrafast broadband in the city.

A number of other sets of roadworks are due to be in place across Wells for similar work by the company.

The multi-way temporary traffic lights around the area of the Churchill Road junction with Bath Road for the firm to lay a new telecommunication duct and chambers are scheduled to remain in place until Friday (October 2).

Temporary traffic lights for similar work are set to be used in Hawkers Lane until October 5.

Work by Truespeed to clear blockages is due to take place in Woodbury Close from Monday (September 28) to Wednesday (September 30), and in St Cuthbert Avenue from Tuesday (September 29) to Thursday (October 1).

On Monday, the company should be completing its work to clear a blockage at the base of a pole in Broad Close, and its pavement repairs in Walnut Tree Close.

The firm's work to install new telecommunications chambers in Goodymoor Avenue should finish on Tuesday, and in Lethbridge Road on Wednesday.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells next week include:

Wessex Water's works to install a new sewer main on the A371 Haybridge Hill are set to continue until October 6.

From Monday until October 5, Western Power Distribution is due to be undertaking substation works in St Cuthbert Street.

Also in St Cuthbert Street, from Monday to Wednesday, Bristol Water is scheduled to be working on a new supply.

From Friday to October 5, Bristol Water is set to be fixing a defective reinstatement in Hooper Avenue.

In Broad Street, a month-long permit for scaffolding at 13/13a runs out on Monday, while another one begins outside of Studley's Jewellers.

Other scaffolding permits that are scheduled to finish next week include at 2 Worsley Close on Monday, at the Twentyone cafe in the Market Place on Thursday and at Glaciers Yard in Lovers Walk on Saturday.