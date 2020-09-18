Wells roadworks for week commencing September 21

Posted: 18.09.20 at 12:52 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned at the junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are planned at the junction of the B3139 Bath Road and Churchill Road in Wells next week.

The multi-way lights are scheduled to be in place from Thursday (September 24) to September 30, and will also be in place where Churchill Road meets Churchill Road East, Hervey Road and Sealey Crescent.

They are set to be used to enable Truespeed to lay a new telecommunications duct and chambers.

However, the company's temporary traffic lights at the junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road East for similar works are scheduled to be removed on Thursday.

A number of other works are planned across the city by Truespeed as it rolls out its ultrafast broadband service.

From Tuesday (September 22) to October 4, temporary traffic lights will be in place in Hawkers Lane while the company lays a new telecommunications duct.

On Monday (September 21) and Tuesday, the firm is scheduled to be laying a new telecommunications duct in Hillside Close.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (September 23) Truespeed is due to be clearing blockages at pole bends in Johnson Close.

The company is set to be clearing a blockage at the base of a pole in Manning Close on Wednesday and Thursday, and laying a new telecommunication duct and chambers in Orchard Lea.

From Thursday to September 29 the firm is due to be laying a new telecommunication duct and chambers in Lethbridge Road.

On Monday, Bristol Water is scheduled to be undertaking works in Southover and Goodymoor Avenue.

Finally, BT is set to be building jointing chambers in Western Retreat from Thursday to September 28.