Wells roadworks for week commencing October 5

Posted: 02.10.20 at 12:46 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned at the junction of Wookey Hole Road and Kennion Road next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are planned for roadworks in the area around Wells Blue School next week.

From Monday (October 5) to October 16, Truespeed is scheduled to laying ducts and fibre optic cable in the triangle of roads made up of Kennion Road, Ash Lane and Wookey Hole Road.

The company is due to be using two-way rolling lights for the works, with multi-way lights at junctions.

The firm is also planning to be using temporary traffic lights from Monday until October 13 in Southover, while it lays a new telecommunications duct and chambers.

However, Truespeed's temporary traffic lights in Hawkers Lane for similar work are set to be removed on Monday.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to take place next week include:

The temporary traffic lights in Southover while Wales and West Utilities repair a gas leak are due to be finished on Monday.

From Monday to Wednesday (October 7) Wales and West Utilities are set to be laying a new service in Keward Avenue.

On Friday (October 9) Somerset Highways are scheduled to be undertaking resurfacing preparation works in Kidder Bank.

On the same day, BT is due to be replacing a temporary service with a permanent one in Tucker Street.

Western Power Distribution's work on a substation in St Cuthbert Street is set to be completed on Monday.

Bristol Water's works to repair leaks in Drake Road, Woodbury Avenue and Hooper Avenue are scheduled to be finished on Monday.

The sewer diversion scheme on the A371 Haybridge Hill, where Wessex Water is installing a new sewer main and associated equipment, is set to continue until Tuesday (October 6).

Finally, a four-week scaffolding permit is set to begin on Tuesday at 16 to 18 Tor Street.