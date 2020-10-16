Wells roadworks for week commencing October 19

Posted: 16.10.20 at 12:16 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Temporary traffic lights are planned on the B3139 through Wells next week

Temporary traffic lights are planned on the B3139 through Wells for further Truespeed broadband work from next week.

From Monday (October 19) to October 30, multi-way temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be in place on Bath Road, from the junction with Woodbury Avenue to the junction with Churchill Avenue so Truespeed can lay a duct and fibre optic cable.

Other Truespeed works will take place across the city next week, as the company continues to roll out its service.

Beryl Lane is set to remain closed until Friday (October 23) to enable Truespeed to carry out tree-cutting works and excavate trenches in order to build new chambers, and to lay duct and fibre optic cable.

Similar work by the company means temporary traffic lights are due to be used in North Road from Tuesday (October 20) to October 26.

The temporary traffic lights in the area around Wookey Hole Road, Kennion Road and Ash Lane for the firm to lay a duct and fibre optic cable are due to be used until Monday.

The multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of Jocelyn Drive and Burcott Road to enable Truespeed to lay a new telecommunication duct are scheduled to remain in place until Tuesday.

Work by the company at the junction of Portway and Charter Way means that multi-way temporary traffic lights are set to be used on Saturday (October 24) and Sunday (October 25).

From Tuesday to November 2, the firm is due to be excavating a trench for a main and drops in St Cuthbert Avenue.

From Tuesday to Thursday (October 22), Truespeed is scheduled to be installing a new telecommunication duct and chambers at the junction of Hawkers Lane and Penn Close.

The company is set to be changing an interim installation to a permanent one in Lethbridge Road from Wednesday (October 21) to Friday.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to take place next week include:

On Monday, Kidder Bank, Colles Road and Colles Close are due to be closed to enable Somerset Highways to carry out resurfacing works.

The temporary traffic lights on the A371 Haybridge Hill for the installation of gas, water and electric services for streetlights, realignment of Openreach and Wessex Water apparatus, are set to remain in place until October 28.

From Monday to October 30, Independent Fibre Networks are scheduled to be investigating BT manhole covers to install sub-ducting for fibre cables in Wookey Hole Road and Ash Lane.

From Friday to October 28, Wales and West Utilities are due to be laying a new service in Silver Street.

The Wales and West Utilities work to repair a gas leak in Regency Court is set to be completed on Tuesday.

Works by Western Power Distribution and Wales and West Utilities to disconnect services in Princes Road and St Andrew's Park respectively are scheduled to be completed on Wednesday.

Finally, the month-long permit for scaffolding outside of Studley's in Broad Street is due to expire on Sunday.