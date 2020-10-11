Wells roadworks for week commencing October 12

Posted: 11.10.20 at 15:23 by Tim Lethaby



There are set to be temporary traffic lights at the junction of the A371 Portway and Charter Way this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Truespeed continues it work across Wells this week connecting the city to ultrafast broadband, but this will mean a road closure and multiple sets of temporary traffic lights.

On Saturday (October 17) and Sunday (October 18) there are scheduled to be multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of the A371 Portway and Charter Way to enable the company to undertake work across the road.

Beryl Lane is set to be closed from Monday (October 12) for 12 days excluding the weekend to enable Truespeed to carry out tree-cutting works and excavate trenches in order to build new chambers, and to lay duct and fibre optic cable.

On Saturday, there are due to be multi-way temporary traffic lights at the crossroads where the A39 meets Old Bristol Road and College Road so the firm can clear a blockage in a duct.

From Friday (October 16) to October 20, multi-way temporary traffic lights are scheduled at the junction of Jocelyn Drive and Burcott Road to enable the company to lay a new telecommunication duct.

Truespeed's temporary traffic lights in Southover for similar work are set to remain in place until Wednesday (October 14).

Temporary traffic lights in the area around Wookey Hole Road, Kennion Road and Ash Lane for the company to lay a duct and fibre optic cable are due to be used until October 19.

From Monday to Wednesday, the firm is scheduled to be building a chamber in Colles Road, and from Tuesday (October 13) to Thursday (October 15) it is providing customer drops in Fir Tor Avenue.

Truespeed's work on pole bends is set to be completed on Monday in Churchill Road East and Churchill Close.

The company's work to build chambers should be finished in Churchill Road on Monday and in Foster Close on Tuesday.

Other roadworks that are scheduled to take place in Wells this week include:

Multi-way temporary traffic lights are planned overnight from 9pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday at the junction of New Street and Mountery Road so BT can work on fibre cabling and jointing for new customer connections.

The installation of gas, water and electric services for streetlights, and the realignment of Openreach and Wessex Water apparatus at the Rose Banks development on the A371 is set to continue until October 28.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bristol Water is due to be undertaking works in Kings Castle Road, while the company is scheduled to be repairing a defect in St Cuthbert Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

From Friday to October 21, Wales and West Utilities are due to be cutting off a service in St Andrew's Park.

Work by Wales and West Utilities to repair a gas leak in Bekynton Avenue is set to be completed on Tuesday.

BT's work to build a chamber in Western Retreat is scheduled to be finished on Wednesday, while the sewer diversion scheme work by Wessex Water on the A371 Haybridge Hill is due to be done on Saturday.

Finally, the month-long scaffolding permit at 40 Chamberlain Street is set to run out on Wednesday.

