Wells roadworks for week commencing November 2

Posted: 01.11.20 at 13:24 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned along Wookey Hole Road this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are planned along Wookey Hole Road in Wells this week before the lockdown begins.

Multi-way lights are scheduled on Wednesday (November 4) from the junction with Kennion Road to the junction with Blake Road.

They are set to be used to enable Truespeed to lay a new telecommunications duct due to congestion in the existing duct.

A number of other works by Truespeed are due to be in place before lockdown as its rollout of ultrafast broadband continues across the city.

From Monday (November 2) to Wednesday, the company is scheduled to be repairing a defect in Charter Way.

On Monday and Tuesday (November 3) the firm is set to be converting interim works to permanent fixtures in Bath Road.

From Tuesday, Truespeed is due to be repairing defects in Walnut Tree Close and Goodymoor Avenue.

On Wednesday, the company is scheduled to be laying a new telecommunications duct in Jocelyn Drive.

The firm's works in Fir Tor Avenue and St Cuthbert Avenue are set to be completed on Monday, with the customer connection work in Hervey Road due to be finished on Tuesday.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to be taking place this week before lockdown begins include:

From Monday, Independent Fibre Networks are set to be investigating BT manhole covers to install sub-ducting for fibre cable in Wookey Hole Road, Ash Lane, Milton Lane and Mountery Road.

Bristol Water is due to be repairing leaks on Creighton Close on Monday and Tuesday, and in Chamberlain Street and Sheldon Drive from Monday to Wednesday.

From Tuesday, Wales and West Utilities are scheduled to be laying a new service in Jocelyn Drive.

On Monday, Western Power Distribution's work on a new supply in Jocelyn Drive is set to be completed.

Also finishing on Monday is Western Power Distribution's work to repair a streetlight cable fault in Sheldon Drive.

Bristol Water's works to repair leaks in Tucker Street and Portway Avenue are set to be completed on Tuesday.

Finally, the month-long scaffolding permit at 16 to 18 Tor Street is scheduled to run out on Tuesday.

