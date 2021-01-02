Wells roadworks for week commencing January 4

Posted: 02.01.21 at 15:32 by Tim Lethaby



Silver Street in Wells is shut to be closed this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Three roads in Wells are scheduled to be closed for ultrafast broadband works this week.

Truespeed is planning to lay new ducts and chambers in Silver Street, Milton Lane and Reservoir Lane, which should see the roads shut to traffic.

The closures will be for 24 hours a day, and are set to take place from Monday (January 4) to Friday (January 8) in Silver Street, and from Monday to January 15 in Milton Lane and Reservoir Lane.

The company is also planning to be using multi-way temporary traffic lights from Thursday (January 7) to January 13 at the junction of Ash Lane and Fir Tor Avenue to lay a new duct and fibre optic cable.

From Thursday to January 11, the firm is also due to be laying a duct to connect chambers for a customer connection in Griffin Close.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to take place this week include:

Temporary traffic lights are set to return on the A371 Haybridge Hill from Monday to April 30, for works to the access for the new housing estates.

From Tuesday (January 5) to Thursday, temporary traffic lights are due to be used in Bath Road so a manhole cover can be replaced by Somerset Highways.

The closure of Chamberlain Street to enable A and S Building Contractors to carry out building renovation works is now scheduled to remain in place until March 31.

From Monday to Wednesday (January 6) Somerset Highways are set to be undertaking a drainage inspection in Welsford Avenue.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, BT is due to be recovering an obsolete telegraph pole in Barley Close.

From Wednesday to Friday, Somerset Highways are scheduled to be replacing some damaged pedestrian guardrails in Strawberry Way South.

Finally, on Thursday and Friday, Wales and West Utilities are planning roadworks in Southover.