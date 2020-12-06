Wells roadworks for week commencing December 7

Posted: 06.12.20 at 14:50 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned at the junction of North Road and College Road (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are planned in North Road, Wells, for roadworks this week.

The multi-way lights are scheduled to be used at the junction with College Road on Saturday (December 12) and Sunday (December 13).

They are set to be in place to enable Truespeed to lay a duct and fibre optic cable as part of its rollout of ultrafast broadband in the city.

Other Truespeed works are due to take place across Wells this week, with Little Entry set to reopen on Friday (December 11) following a new duct and chambers being laid.

Also ending on Friday should be the multi-way temporary traffic lights for similar work in Portway from the junction with Chamberlain Street to the junction with Portway Avenue.

From Monday (December 7) to Wednesday (December 9) the company is scheduled to be laying a ducts in Wookey Hole Road and Lethbridge Road.

Works by the firm to clear blockages in St Thomas Street, Priory Road and Tucker Street should be completed on Monday, and in Mount Pleasant Avenue on Tuesday (December 8).

Other roadworks planned to take place in Wells this week include:

The closure of Chamberlain Street to enable A&S Building Contractors to carry out building renovation works is scheduled to remain in place until December 20.

The temporary traffic lights on the A371 at Haybridge Hill for the creation of the new access to the housing estate and the construction of a pavement, are set to remain in place until December 18.

From Monday to Wednesday, drainage investigation works by Somerset Highways are due to take place in Bekynton Avenue.

On Monday, a month-long scaffolding permit is scheduled to begin at 5A Queen Street.

From Wednesday to Friday, BT is set to build a concrete chamber in West Street.

From Thursday (December 10) to December 14, Bristol Water is due to be installing a new supply in Jocelyn Drive.

Bristol Water's work to cut off a supply in South Street should be completed on Monday, as should the Wales and West Utilities work in Southover.

Finally, BT's work to demolish a jointbox and build a concrete chamber in Kings Castle Road is set to be finished on Tuesday.