Wells roadworks for week commencing August 3

Posted: 31.07.20 at 14:49 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are planned along the A371 Portway in Wells next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be in place next week along the A371 Portway in Wells.

The rolling multi-way lights are due to be used between the two ends of Charter Way from Monday (August 3) to Friday (August 7).

They are set to be in use to enable Truespeed to splice in chambers and poles, and to span cables between poles.

However, Truespeed's other multi-way temporary traffic lights for cabling and splicing works in St Thomas Street and The Liberty are scheduled to be removed by the end of Friday.

Truespeed are scheduled to be laying a new telecommunications duct and cabling from Monday to Wednesday (August 5) in Hawkers Lane at the junctions with Penn Close, Drake Road and Everett Close.

From Wednesday to Friday, the company is due to be excavating a trench to lay a duct and fibre optic cable in Somerville Road, while similar work is set to be done in Jocelyn Drive from Wednesday to August 11, and in Hervey Road from Friday to August 13.

The firm's work in Charter Way to lay a new telecommunications duct chambers should be completed on Monday, and in Hooper Avenue and Kidder Bank on Tuesday (August 4).

The other Truespeed work in the city that continues this week is in both Kippax Avenue and Sheldon Drive, with both set to carry on until August 11.

Other roadworks in Wells that are scheduled to take place this week include:

A two-month long permit for scaffolding is due to come into place on Monday at 2 Worsley Close, while a month-long permit us set to being on Friday at Glaciers Yard, Lovers Walk.

A scaffolding permit remains in place at 73 to 75 St Thomas Street until August 25.

On Tuesday, Western Power Distribution are scheduled to undertake tree trimming from 57 to 64 Bath Road.

On the same day, Wessex Water's work to repair or replace a manhole cover in Market Street is set to be completed.

Finally, a month-long permit for scaffolding is set to finish at Park Cottage in Silver Street on Saturday (August 8).