Wells roadworks for week commencing August 17

Posted: 14.08.20 at 14:07 by Tim Lethaby



There are scheduled to be temporary traffic lights in Ash Lane, Wells, next week (Photo: Google Street View)

The work from Truespeed to connect Wells to its ultrafast broadband is scheduled to continue apace next week, with three sets of temporary traffic lights planned across the city.

On Monday (August 17) there are due to be temporary traffic lights on the B3139 Wookey Road for the company to rectify and repair remedial works.

From Monday to August 24, there is set to be multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of Wookey Hole Road and Walnut Tree Close for the firm to lay a duct for fibre cables and a BT link, build a cabinet and install a power connection.

From Tuesday (August 18) to August 24, there are scheduled to be multi-way temporary traffic lights at the junction of Ash Lane and Fir Tor Avenue so Truespeed can lay a duct and fibre optic cable, and build a cabinet.

The company is due to be undertaking a number of other works that do not need temporary traffic lights, including from Monday to August 24 laying a new duct for fibre optic cable in Golding Close.

From Tuesday to Thursday (August 20), the firm is set to be working on jointing in an existing chamber in St Thomas Street, and from Tuesday to August 24 it is scheduled to be laying a new duct for fibre optic cable in Stoberry Avenue and Kennion Road.

From Wednesday (August 19) to Friday (August 21) Truespeed is due to be repairing a defect in Johnson Close.

The company's works to lay new ducts and build chambers in Churchill Avenue, Plumptre Avenue and Wheeler Grove are set to be completed on Monday.

The firm's works to lay ducts and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Brookes Court, Somerleaze Close and Jocelyn Drive are scheduled to be finished on Tuesday.

Truespeed's other works due to take place next week are to lay a duct and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Welsford Avenue and these are set to be done by Friday.

A number of other roadworks are also scheduled to take place next week including Bristol Water work in Southover from Monday to Wednesday.

On Tuesday, between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Western Power Distribution is due to be doing reconductoring work in Portway.

On Friday, Somerset Highways are set to be replacing a streetlight in New Street.

Bristol Water's work in Seymour Close is scheduled to be completed on Monday, while the Wales and West Utilities work to lay a new service in Churchill Road should be finished on Thursday.