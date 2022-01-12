Wells Property Of The Week, substantial style and seclusion just a short walk from the centre of the city

Posted: 12.01.22 at 20:52 by The Editor



us on Facebook

Substantial sized property within easy walking distance of Wells Cathedral A stunning kitchen includes a gas fired Aga There is a easy to maintain and well-established garden with mature trees and shrubs

This week's property of the week in Wells is all about location.

This lovely family property is just a short walk from the heart of the city, yet enjoys a secluded garden and is on a quiet and almost traffic-free road.

Cherry Cott is a handsome house that has been extended and extensively improved and now provides generous accommodation of a high standard. This includes a hall, sitting room, snug, a fabulous Shaker style kitchen with double Belfast sinks, dining room, utility room, store room and integral garage. On the first floor are five bedrooms, a bathroom and an en-suite shower room. Outside there’s parking for several cars.

The lovely big family home on Milton Lane, is for sale with offers invited of over £900,000. Find out more HERE : to book a viewing

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Rising Stars: Alex Garden (fiddle) & Harriet Riley (vibraphone) ‘Wonderfully gentle...really beautiful’ - BBC Radio 3 A unique blending of jazz, folk and minimalism, Harriet Riley & Alex Garden’s music ha...



Event