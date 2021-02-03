Wells Nub News launches free new weekly newsletter

Posted: 03.02.21 at 15:00 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Nub News is excited to announce the launch of its free new weekly newsletter.

Each and every Friday we will be bringing hyperlocal news straight to your email inbox.

This newsletter will truly be your one-stop-shop for all things Wells.

Nub News will be launching this exciting newsletter next Friday - February 12.

What can you expect from the newsletter?

Every week as well as a message from your Nub News editor, you will also get to read an exclusive article - one that can only be found in our newsletter.

Whether this an important campaign, a look back through history or a crucial news story it will always be worth a read.

The newsletter will also feature the top articles from Wells Nub News each week to make sure you never miss a story.

Plus the latest local businesses signed up to our free register and upcoming events will be brought to your attention every single week.

