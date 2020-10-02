Wells MP backs law to allow locals to sell their generated electricity to their neighbours

Posted: 02.10.20 at 14:22 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



James Heappey, Conservative MP for Wells (Photo: James Heappey)

Local groups could sell electricity to their neighbours if new rules on the energy market are approved.

Residents’ co-operatives or village hall committees could get a better price for surplus energy from their solar panels by selling it locally, rather than via the National Grid.

James Heappey, MP for the Wells constituency, has backed a new law which will make it easier for residents to generate and sell their own electricity.

The Local Electricity Bill is designed to allow local companies and co-operatives to generate their own electricity and sell it to local customers without running into red tape or facing punitive costs.

The bill is working its way through the House of Commons, and has so far attracted the support of more than 200 MPs.

Bath MP Wera Hobhouse was one of the original MPs to back the bill, which has since attracted the support of four other Somerset MPs: James Heappey (Wells), John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare), Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane) and David Warburton (Somerton and Frome).

Director of campaign group Power for People, Steve Shaw, said: “If made law, the bill would unleash the huge potential for new community-owned clean energy infrastructure, and for this to boost local economies, jobs, services and facilities in communities across the country.”

The bill is due to have its second reading in the House of Commons on January 29, 2021.

