Posted: 17.07.20 at 20:44 by Wells Library



😃WELLS LIBRARY OPENING DATE MONDAY 27th JULY!😃

It's the announcement we have all been waiting for!Wells Library will be opening on 27th July.

Library services will look and feel quite different as some processes temporarily change. Social distancing measures will be in place and a ‘order-and-collect’ service will be available as customers will not initially be able to browse. Staff will be available to select books for customers based on popular titles, specific interests and favourite authors.

A new ‘order and collect’ service enables customers to place an order for a selection of books, talking books or DVDs that staff will hand-pick for you, for collection from a library that is open.

Other changes will mean:

- The reservations service will not be up and running straight away

- Return dates for any items borrowed prior to 19 March will be extended to September 2020

- Staff will be UNABLE to accept donations of books from customers until further notice.

- All items will have a standard four week loan period

- Library opening times will be slightly different.

-Hire charges for DVDs and Talking Books will be suspended

Internet access will be available for those who need it most and people will be asked to pre-book a session in advance

Please note: There will be no fines for any books borrowed just before library buildings closed on the 19 March 2020.

If you want to know more click here:

Opening times will be released shortly

We look forward to welcoming you on Monday 27th July.😊

