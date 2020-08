Posted: 20.08.20 at 17:07 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Sport and Fitness (Photo: Google Street View)

The leisure centre in Wells will see its swimming pool and gym re-open next month following the coronavirus crisis.

The pool, exercise classes and gym at Wells Sport and Fitness will all re-open on Monday September 14.

The leisure centre is owned by Mendip District Council, but is run by Fusion Lifestyle, who have also announced that Strode Swimming Pool in Street will open on September 1, but Shepton Mallet Lido will remain closed until next year.