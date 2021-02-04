Wells junior school children need laptops

Posted: 04.02.21 at 15:26 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

Former Wells city councillor Chloe Rees presents her laptop to Richard Boulos for data removal

It might surprise you to learn that there are junior school children in Wells who do not have computers to access their work for home schooling.

But a local appeal has now been launched asking people with a PC, laptop or tablet which they no longer need to donate it for children to use.

Working jointly with the Wells Coronavirus Network (WCN), the secretary of City of Wells Lions, Ian Williams, said: “We have contacted all senior and junior schools in Wells and discovered that Stoberry Park, St Cuthbert’s and the Tor School in Glastonbury, which is attended by some Wells children, need more computers.

“Working with local IT companies, Microbitz and Wellscope, the donated computers will be repurposed so that the children can access their school’s learning portal, do homework, participate in video conferences, etc.

“You can call 0345 833 6736 and ask for Lions or email [email protected] or call our partners in this project, the Wells Coronavirus Network on 01749 467079. We will organise collection.

"Please leave your name and contact details – email, telephone and address with postcode. Rest assured that any data that may be on your computer will be deleted.

"The magnetic hard drives will be wiped to US Department of Defence standards to ensure that any previous data cannot be recovered. Solid Stated Drives (SSD) are erased using the disk’s own internal secure erase command.”

The first one to be donated came from former Wells city councillor Chloe Rees whose work has taken her to South Wales.

“I have a particular interest in communications due to my professional training as a speech therapist,” said Chloe, “and I am thrilled that WCN and the Lions are working to address technical poverty by repurposing unwanted laptops for schools to distribute.”

Last summer Richard Boulos of Wellscope cleaned and checked all the tablets, without charge, that had been donated to WCN for local care homes so residents could use them to make video calls to loved ones.

“I am only trying to do my bit,” said Richard.

“It is so important that school children are able to continue their education as well as possible.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up