Wells helps Ukraine

Posted: 04.03.22 at 10:34 by Emma Dance
There are several initiatives going on in and around Wells to help those in Ukraine.
Here’s how you can get involved:
• Bookrite Accountancy and Bookkeeping is organising a collection of items to be sent to Ukraine.
The items will be taken to Ukraine by Yeo Valley on Wednesday (March 9).
Items can be dropped off at Bookrite, The Old Engine House, Dulcote, or at The Cheese Yard Café in South Horrington.
They are looking for the following items:
Baby
Baby Wipes
Soothers
Baby Food with long expiration date
Baby Milk
Nappies
Sudocream/Nappy Cream
Baby Bottles
Baby Shampoo/Bath
Children
Colouring Books & Pencils
Crayons
Hairbrush
Sponge
Face Flannel
Shower Gel
Shampoo
Adults
Shampoo/ Shower Gels
Sanitary Pads
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Toothbrush
Pets
Dried biscuits and treats
Drinking and food bowls
Blankets
Toys
Chloe Mackenzie from Bookrite said: “We all think it’s important to help in any way we can and by using Bookrite as a hub for people to drop their donations & donating ourselves is a small part we can play to help.”
• If you purchase any children’s colouring books, crayons or pencils to be sent to Ukraine from The Works in Wells, they will take them to the collection point in Wells Town Hall on your behalf.
• Wells Rotary will be collecting monetary donations in Wells High Street on Saturday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 9 between 8.30am and 3pm.
• There will be a vigil and collection in Wells Market Place on Wednesday, March 9 11am-noon.
• If you would like to help those in Ukraine, please also consider donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee
