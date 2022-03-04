Wells helps Ukraine

Posted: 04.03.22 at 10:34 by Emma Dance



There are several initiatives going on in and around Wells to help those in Ukraine.

Here’s how you can get involved:

• Bookrite Accountancy and Bookkeeping is organising a collection of items to be sent to Ukraine.

The items will be taken to Ukraine by Yeo Valley on Wednesday (March 9).

Items can be dropped off at Bookrite, The Old Engine House, Dulcote, or at The Cheese Yard Café in South Horrington.

They are looking for the following items:

Baby

Baby Wipes

Soothers

Baby Food with long expiration date

Baby Milk

Nappies

Sudocream/Nappy Cream

Baby Bottles

Baby Shampoo/Bath



Children

Colouring Books & Pencils

Crayons

Hairbrush

Sponge

Face Flannel

Shower Gel

Shampoo



Adults

Shampoo/ Shower Gels

Sanitary Pads

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrush



Pets

Dried biscuits and treats

Drinking and food bowls

Blankets

Toys

Chloe Mackenzie from Bookrite said: “We all think it’s important to help in any way we can and by using Bookrite as a hub for people to drop their donations & donating ourselves is a small part we can play to help.”

• If you purchase any children’s colouring books, crayons or pencils to be sent to Ukraine from The Works in Wells, they will take them to the collection point in Wells Town Hall on your behalf.

• Wells Rotary will be collecting monetary donations in Wells High Street on Saturday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 9 between 8.30am and 3pm.

• There will be a vigil and collection in Wells Market Place on Wednesday, March 9 11am-noon.

• If you would like to help those in Ukraine, please also consider donating to the Disasters Emergency Committee

If you have an event or appeal that you would like us to help publicise, please email the details to [email protected]

