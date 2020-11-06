Wells grandmother loses seven stone after finding she could not climb Glastonbury Tor

Posted: 06.11.20 at 10:12 by Tim Lethaby



A grandmother from Wells who said she was too overweight to climb Glastonbury Tor is on top of the world after shedding seven stone - in just over a year.

Maria Govier, aged 55, struggled to stay active as unhealthy habits led her weight to creep up to more than 17 stone.

However, in May last year she described how "something clicked" and she joined Slimming World.

Maria said: “It got to the point where I couldn’t find any more excuses and I’d had enough of being overweight.

“I wasn’t able to visit the places that I had as a child - simple things like climbing up Glastonbury Tor or the cliffs at West Bay.

“I had so much fun at these places as a child and it made me sad to think I wouldn’t reach the top again.

“Being overweight made me out of breath, I’d get back ache just from being on my feet for too long and my knee would give out.

“Now I can run up and down the stairs and run for 30 minutes without taking a break.”

Maria said she piled on the pounds while living on a diet of takeaways and convenience food, but with the support of her Slimming World group, she learned how to cook and now enjoys favourite meals of chicken paella, lasagne and roast dinners.

“Everything can be cooked in a healthy way so there’s no feelings of guilt afterwards,” she said.

“There’s nearly always a healthy option for a meal that is unhealthy. I have never felt like I’m on a diet since joining and I’ve not felt hungry or deprived while food optimising.”

Slimming World’s Extra Easy plan involves staying full on "free foods" which include lean meat, fish, eggs, pasta, potato and vegetables, while balancing controlled amounts of calcium and fibre with a small amount of higher calorie, less-filling food and drinks.

Maria, who has three children and nine grandchildren, believes her success is also due to the support she received from fellow members in her Wells-based Slimming World group.

She said: “At first I felt worried about talking about my food habits but I soon discovered we are all the same.

“There’s always someone to help you with what you’re finding difficult and I couldn’t have done it without the group. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me.”

Maria’s consultant, Sarah Sanger, said: “I really can't express how proud I am of Maria.

"She didn't believe it was possible but she cried tears of joy when she got to target and finally believed she could. Maria is just pure proof that dreams really do come true."

