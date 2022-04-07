Wells golf coach given award for his work encouraging more people to take up the sport

Posted: 07.04.22 at 13:54 by Emma Dance



Terry Williams

Wells Golf Club Head Professional Terry Williams is celebrating after receiving an award from the Professional Golfers Association.

Terry, aged 46, landed the award for developing the game in region at the West Region PGA annual general meeting held at The Kendleshire, Bristol.

A year in which golf – like every other walk of life – was hit by the pandemic, Terry recognised that something had to be done to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Such was the success of his initiatives that the junior section at Wells Golf Club went from a handful to more than 100 youngsters attending the Terry’s Tigers Club on a Sunday morning.

While Terry’s Women in Golf initiative was so successful that the ladies section tripled in size during 2021.

Terry, a PGA member for more than 25 years said: “It’s great to be recognised for growing the game and especially in teaching those who are new to golf.

“I’m passionate about bringing on golfers of all ages, but particularly the younger ones – after all they are the golfers of the future and without them coming through our sport would suffer.

“While it is recognised that womens’ golf is one of the fastest growing sectors of our sport and here at Wells we didn’t want to miss out on encouraging more women to the club.”

Terry, who is the current Somerset County Ladies coach, returned to Wells Golf Club as head professional in 2019 and so came full circle as this was the course where his golfing journey began as a young boy.

