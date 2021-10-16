Wells Food Festival hailed as a resounding success

Posted: 16.10.21 at 16:15 by Andrea Cowan



us on Facebook

Hundreds of people turned up to celebrate the region's vibrant food and drink scene Charlie Bigham presented Dan Massey, The Happy Forager, with the Best in Show Award, along with festival director, Jon Abbott The Wells Food Festival Award for Bread Cakes and Desserts was presented to Plum Duff and Stuff by Mayor of Wells, Philip Welch Lots of children enjoyed the cookery workshops organised by Fun Kitchen

A record number of visitors came in their thousands from far and wide to enjoy this year’s Wells Food Festival.

“We were absolutely delighted by the turnout this year, of both our wonderful producers and visitors, estimated at more than 15,000,” said Jon Abbott, festival organiser and director.

“We had put in lots of measures, following government guidelines, to keep people feeling safe and the day felt a real celebration – in all sorts of ways. It’s been a tough 18 months and this was a glorious way to bring everyone together.

"Now it’s time to start planning for 2022 - our 10th anniversary. I admit, we’ll need something really special to top this year’s festival.”

More than 150 artisan food and drink producers set up their stands, all delighted to have the chance to meet up with old customers as well as making new ones.

By Monday morning, bookings for 2022 had already started to come into the organisers’ office - a sign of a successful festival.

Charlie Bigham presented Dan Massey, The Happy Forager, with the Best in Show Award, along with festival director, Jon Abbott

The awards shone a spotlight on a wide selection of the producers, with judges’ comments of passion, enthusiasm and commitment running throughout as a common theme with all the winners.

Dan Massey at the Happy Forager won both the Clearspace Award for Cook’s Ingredients and Charlie Bigham’s Best in Show.

On presenting his award, Charlie Bigham said: “Dan at the Happy Forager stood out as someone who personifies all that is best about Wells Food Festival.

"He had a passion for his product, local sourcing and a beautiful stall.”

Over in the Recreation Ground, a constant stream of people visited the new feature areas. In the Celebrating English Wine marquee, three wine tasting sessions hosted by Ben Franks from Novel Wines were a sell-out.

The Wells Food Festival Award for Bread Cakes and Desserts was presented to Plum Duff and Stuff by Mayor of Wells, Philip Welch

Meanwhile over in the Fun Kitchen marquee, cookery workshops were at full capacity through the day with 130 children making apple scone bread twists under the watchful eye of Simon Gray.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped on the day, including Mardons Carnival Club, Wells Community Network, and all our friends, supporters and sponsors,” said Jon.

“The festival is run by volunteers, and we are always overwhelmed by people’s generosity with their time. If anyone would like to be involved with our 10th anniversary next year, please do get in touch.”

Further information from www.wellsfoodfestival.co.uk.

Wells Food Festival 2021 Award Winners

Lots of children enjoyed the cookery workshops organised by Fun Kitchen

Charlie Bigham’s Best in Show - The Happy Forager

Mogers Drewitt Award for Best Cheese - White Lake Cheese

The Wells Food Festival Award for Non Alcoholic Drink - Drinks Kitchen

The Truespeed Award for Alcoholic Drink - Honey’s Cider

The Clearspace Award for Cooks Ingredients - The Happy Forager

The Probusiness Award for Snacks and Savouries - Step and Stone

The Lodestone Award for World Street Food - Murry May

The Wells Food Festival award for West Country Street Food - Ellises Farm

The Wells Food Festival Award for Bread Cakes and Desserts - Plum Duff and Stuff

The Riverford Award for Preserves - The Wicked Chilli

The Andrews Award for Best Confectionery - As Raw As

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Decision on new Lidl store in Wells delayed over environmental issues

Read more... Wells residents will have to wait another month to find out whether a new, larger Lidl store will be built in their city. The German supermarket gi...

Upcoming Wells Event... Open Mic Night The newest open mic in the West! If you sing, play an instrument, or just love live music, come down and enjoy the evening. Every second and fou...



Event