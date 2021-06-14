Wells firefighters tackle Compton Dundon building blaze

Posted: 14.06.21 at 10:09 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Compton Street, Compton Dundon (Photo: Google Street View)

Multiple crews of firefighters, including some from Wells, were called to a domestic building fire in Compton Dundon last night (June 13).

Just after 9.15pm, three fire appliances from Street, Somerton and Glastonbury were initially sent to a property fire in Compton Street, Compton Dundon.

On their way to the incident, crews could see a large plume of smoke and requested a further fire appliance which came from Wells.

The detached property of two floors made from stone and tile construction was alight involving the first floor and roof space.

Crews got to work using an attack jet, one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus sets.

Shortly afterwards the incident commander called for more crews as the roof was fully alight.

One fire appliance from Martock and one from Yeovil along with the incident command unit from Wiveliscombe and the incident support unit from Martock attended. A number of fire officers were also mobilised to the incident.

The incident was sectorised and crews worked internally and externally. The gas and electric were isolated.

Crews used six breathing apparatus, four ladders, three hose reel jets, a main attack jet and two safety jets to extinguish the fire.

The domestic property, which measured 10m by 3m, was severely damaged by the fire, the cause of which was accidental.

