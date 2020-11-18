Wells firefighters help tackle shed blaze in Shepton Mallet

Posted: 18.11.20 at 09:43 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Home Fields, Shepton Mallet (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were called to help extinguish a shed blaze in Shepton Mallet yesterday (November 17).

Just before 8.30am, two crews from Shepton Mallet and Castle Cary were mobilised to multiple reports of smoke and flames coming from a shed in Home Fields, Shepton Mallet.

Upon arrival the crews confirmed that the shed was well alight, and requested the attendance of a third crew, which was mobilised from Wells.

Crews used three hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. The shed was destroyed, and there was also damage to a neighbouring shed and garage.

