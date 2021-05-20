Wells firefighters help tackle property fire in the centre of Glastonbury

Posted: 20.05.21 at 10:56 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened at a property in Magdalene Street, Glastonbury (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were among three crews who tackled a fire at a property in the centre of Glastonbury last night (May 19).

Just before 8.30pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received reports of a fuse box smoking within a property in Magdalene Street.

One fire engine from Glastonbury Fire Station, one from Street Fire Station and one from Wells Fire Station, were mobilised to the incident.

On arrival crews requested the attendance of the ambulance services to assist with one female casualty suffering smoke inhalation and one male casualty with burns to his hands.

They also requested the attendance of Western Power Distribution to isolate the electrics going into the property.

Crews confirmed this fire was involving a consumer unit board and set to work with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, a carbon dioxide and dry powder extinguisher.

By 9pm, crews confirmed that steady progress was being made, and the ambulance crews were on scene assessing the two casualties who are said to have minor injuries only.

This was a fire involving an electrical consumer unit located on the ground floor of a mid-terraced property.

The fire was extinguished with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, six CO2 extinguishers, one attack jet and one covering jet. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to ventilate the property.

Western Power isolated the electrics to the property and it has been confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.

