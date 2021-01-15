Wells firefighters help tackle gas meter fire in Chilcompton

Posted: 15.01.21 at 08:42 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Parsonage Lane, Chilcompton (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were among three crews who tackled a gas meter fire in Chilcompton yesterday afternoon (January 14).

Just after 3pm, a fire appliance from Shepton Mallet, one from Wells and one from Paulton were sent to a report of a fire involving a property in Parsonage Lane, Chilcompton.

On arrival crews confirmed that the fire was involving an external gas meter. There was 100 per cent fire damage to the gas meter and 10 per cent smoke damage to a utility room.

To extinguish the fire and deal with the incident, fire crews used one hose reel jet, a thermal image camera, small tools and a gas monitor.

The gas board were requested and attended, removing the meter box and gas meter, and carried out a temporary repair to the gas pipe.