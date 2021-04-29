Wells firefighters help rescue cat from fire in Cheddar

Posted: 29.04.21 at 09:25 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Upper New Road, Cheddar

Firefighters from Wells helped to rescue a cat from a fire in Cheddar yesterday afternoon (April 28).

Just before 4pm, four fire engines from Cheddar, Wells, Winscombe and Weston-super-Mare attended reports of a fire in Upper New Road, Cheddar.

On arrival crews confirmed a fire in the kitchen of the property and all persons were accounted for.

Crews isolated the gas and electricity inside the property and extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal imaging cameras, a gas monitor, a positive pressure ventilation fan and small tools.

Crews requested the attendance of Axe Valley vets and the RSPCA to treat a cat which they had rescued from inside the property.

The kitchen was severely damaged by fire and the remainder of the property was moderately damaged by smoke.

The cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.

