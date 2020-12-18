Wells firefighters help rescue base jumper in Cheddar after parachute gets caught

Posted: 18.12.20 at 09:32 by Wells Nub News



The incident happened in Tuttors Hill, Cheddar (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells helped rescue a base jumper yesterday (December 17) after his parachute got caught on a ledge in Cheddar.

Just before 1pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control received a call for a male base jumper whose parachute became caught on a ledge 10 metres from the ground.

Fire appliances from Burnham-on-Sea, Wells, Shepton Mallet and Cheddar attended this incident along with the Aerial Ladder Platform from Bridgwater and Rope Rescue Team from Temple, Avon.

The male was rescued from the cliff edge by fire service personnel using a ladder and safety at height equipment. The casualty was left in the hands of the paramedics.

