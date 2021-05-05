Wells firefighters help free casualties trapped after crash on the A361

Posted: 05.05.21 at 09:37 by Wells Nub News



The crash happened on the A361 near to Greinton (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells helped free two casualties who were trapped following a two-vehicle crash on the A361 near Greinton yesterday evening (May 4).

Just after 6pm, fire crews from Bridgwater, Street and Glastonbury were sent to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A361 between Greinton and Greylake.

On arrival the crews confirmed that two people were trapped, one in each vehicle.

Due to the nature of the incident, a further two fire engines were requested to attend to provide extra personnel and equipment. These were sent from Bridgwater and Wells.

Both casualties were released from the vehicles by fire crews using hydraulic rescue equipment, and the road was closed for a number of hours while this work took place.

One casualty was conveyed to hospital via air ambulance and the other via road ambulance.

