Wells firefighters called to tackle kitchen fire in Rodney Stoke

Posted: 21.04.21 at 09:52 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The fire happened in Honeyhurst Lane, Rodney Stoke (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were called to tackle a kitchen fire at a bungalow in Rodney Stoke last night (April 20).

Just before 11pm, three fire appliances from Cheddar, Wells and Glastonbury along with a fire officer attended a property in Honeyhurst Lane, Rodney Stoke, after a call stating there was a fire in the kitchen.

On arrival at the bungalow, crews got to work using two breathing apparatus sets, one hose reel jet, a co-extinguisher, a thermal imaging camera and a safety jet to extinguish the fire in the kitchen.

The electrics were isolated and two females treated for slight smoke inhalation. The fire was involving a chip pan and the extraction system.

Roof tiles were removed externally to check for fire spread and a fog spike used in the wall cavity after a high reading on the thermal imaging camera.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up