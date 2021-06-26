  1. Home
Wells firefighters among three crews who tackled fire in Glastonbury home

  Posted: 26.06.21 at 10:23 by Wells Nub News

Firefighters from Wells were among three crews who attended a fire last night (June 25) at a home in Glastonbury.

Just before 10.30pm, fire engines from Glastonbury, Street and Wells, were all sent to a report of a domestic property on fire in Edgarley Close, Glastonbury.

On arrival crews confirmed that there were smoke and flames coming from the building and confirmed that everybody was out of the property.

The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.

There was fire damage to the kitchen and 100 per cent smoke damage to whole property. The cause of the fire was accidental.

