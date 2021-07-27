Wells fire crew help free lorry driver trapped after collision

Posted: 27.07.21 at 09:07 by The Editor



us on Facebook

File photo of fire service

Three local fire crews were called out after a traffic collision between an HGV lorry and tractor.

Fire crews from Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet and Wells were called out to reports that a lorry driver was trapped following the crash at Stratton on the Fosse.

They received the call at just after 4pm yesterday (July 26).

Crews administered first aid until the ambulance arrived and then released the casualty using an HGV platform,

small tools and ratchet straps.

The casualty was conveyed to hospital and crews made both vehicles safe.

The incident was declared closed at 9pm.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Join Wells Army Cadets - Fun, Friends and Adventure Many 13 to 18-year-olds are looking for something to do now lockdown is easing. We have a number of exciting activities planed, all at little or no...



Event