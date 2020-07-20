Wells Film Centre to start showing movies again this week

Posted: 20.07.20 at 15:50 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Film Centre is reopening to audiences this week (Photo: Google Street View)

The Wells Film Centre Cinema team have announced they will be showing movies again from Friday (July 24).

After four months since closing their doors, proprietor Sally Cooper said: "We cannot wait to welcome our customers back to the film centre.

"This has been a difficult time for many people and businesses but we have had such wonderful messages from our customers.

"With the added support of the UK Cinema Association, we have introduced new measures to help with social distancing and enhanced cleaning regimes."

There are three important changes patrons need to be made aware of when they return to the cinema.

Firstly, their box office opening hours have moved to Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to noon.

Sally said: "Due to the size and shape of our foyer, we will only be able to have customers coming in for their show and not pre-booking, so we decided to have designated box office hours to deal with bookings and enquiries outside film showing times."

Secondly, customers will also now book specific seats.

"We have not had allocated seating before, but to help with social distancing customers book their actual seats and our system will block off seats around them to stop anyone sitting next to them," said Sally.

Another change they have implemented is children under 12 years old now need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 18 years old.

Booking is still available though 24/7 on their website wellsfilmcentre.co.uk. The website also contains up to date information on these changes.

There has also been an update for this year's Wells Festival of Film. With the current climate, Wells Film Centre and the Bishop's Palace have decided to postpone the festival until April 2021.

Customers who have booked for the outdoor screening of Grease have had their tickets automatically transferred over to next year.

Any queries, you can phone or pop in during the box office opening hours at the cinema or email them at [email protected]