Wells Film Centre announces reopening dates for the box office and cinema

Posted: 22.04.21 at 12:38 by Tim Lethaby



People are looking forward to returning to the cinema

After what will have been 21 weeks of closure, Wells Film Centre is pleased to announce it will be back showing films once more from next month.

As with before this recent lockdown, it will be operating with fully Covid secure and socially distanced screenings when it starts showing movies again from Friday May 21.

The online box office will reopen from Tuesday May 11 when you will be able to book for these movies: Peter Rabbit 2 (U) and these two award-winning films - Nomadland (12A) and Sound Of Metal (15), all starting on Friday May 21.

From Monday May 17 to Thursday May 20, the team will be back in the cinema, for all over the phone and in person bookings each day from 10am to 2pm.

Please note that the above is all subject to any further Government restrictions.

The 2021 Festival of Film has sadly had to be cancelled but the outdoor screening of Grease Sing A Long at the Bishop's Palace in Wells will still be going ahead on its new date of Friday September 3.

Sally, Libby, and all at Wells Film Centre, said: "We would like to thank everyone for all their continued support over this last year and we can not wait to welcome you back to the Film Centre this May."

