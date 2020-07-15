Wells Festival of Literature and Nub News team up as big names are announced

Posted: 15.07.20 at 15:04 by Tim Lethaby



Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis will be speaking at the festival The Prime Minister's sister Rachel Johnson has been lined up to speak

Wells Nub News is proud to announce that the Wells Festival of Literature has become a supporter of the site.

The Wells Festival of Literature was set up in 1992 to promote the love of books and reading throughout the community, and the organisers are currently exploring new and exciting ways of ensuring that it can go ahead, while continuing to adhere to Government guidelines, from October 16 to 24.

It is a registered charity entirely run by a committee of volunteers, and is funded by ticket sales, competition entries and generous local sponsors.

The first festival ran for a weekend and has grown steadily ever since. Lord and Lady Waldegrave are the festival's patrons who have given enthusiastic and unstinting support over the years.

The programme is almost complete, with an impressive line-up of speakers and subjects appearing, once again in Cedars Hall.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and Max Porter’s names have already been released and they are now joined by local hero Michael Eavis and Prime Minister’s sister Rachel Johnson.

The Prime Minister's sister Rachel Johnson has been lined up to speak

A major aspect of the festival is the financial support it gives to local schools and groups, enabling poets, authors and performers to pass on their love of words and reading to the schoolchildren, with some remarkable results.

Chairman Richard Manning is delighted that the amount has been raised to £25,000 this year.

He also said: “We have received great support from Wells Nub News and are delighted to be able to give them some backing.”

The festival is a major contributor to the cultural life of the city and will give hope to the community by providing an event to look forward to in the autumn.

“We are determined to run this popular event, and already have a fantastic variety of speakers and subjects,” said the chairman, “which will entertain and challenge our enthusiastic audiences.”

Nub News CEO, Karl Hancock, said: “The Wells Festival of Literature is an ideal partner to work with because, like us, the local community is really important to how it operates.

"This support from the Wells Festival of Literature will help us to provide a news and what's on service without the annoying Google Ads, pop-up surveys and clickbait.

“Wells Nub News also provide classified adverts, property listings, jobs and have a live travel section. Soon, sports, obituaries and much more will be added.”

Wells Nub News is unique in that it allows members of the public to self-publish using the "Nub It" buttons found on the home page for news and Local Listings page for the free business directory.

For further information, email the editor, [email protected]

