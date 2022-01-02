Wells expected to miss worst of later thunderstorms

Posted: 02.01.22 at 15:54 by The Editor



Wells is expected to miss some of the thunderstorms forecast for later today (January 2) for the South West.

According to the Met Office :

Tomorrow will have a bright start for many, with sunny spells in the morning, and some patchy cloud. There will be the odd shower at times through the day. Turning cloudy for most towards evening.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday for Wells:

Tuesday will see winds shift to a northerly direction, and it will turn chilly. A few spells of rain at first, but these gradually clearing, turning drier with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will continue dry, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Thursday morning will see a band of rain push eastwards. This will clear later, but the odd shower may linger.

The Met Office has today (January 2) issued a widespread yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in the South East, East and South West of England, as well as parts of Wales.

On Friday, Britain saw its hottest-ever New Year's Eve with temperatures reaching 15.8C (60.4F) in Merryfield, near Croscombe.

The Met Office said the extremely mild spell was driven by a flow of warm, moist air from the Canary Islands.

