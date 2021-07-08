Wells Covid update: 170 students isolating at the Blue School and case is confirmed at Stoberry

Posted: 08.07.21 at 18:19 by Wells Nub News



A positive Covid case has been confirmed at Stoberry Park School (Photo: Google Street View)

Around 170 students are isolating following a number of positive cases of Covid-19 at Wells Blue School, while Stoberry Park School in the city has seen a positive case confirmed in Key Stage 1.

At the Blue School, in Year 8 there have been five students who have now had a positive Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result and one further student has had a positive lateral flow test result. In Year 9, there has been one student with a positive PCR test result.

Because of this, around 120 students in Year 8 and around 50 students in Year 9 have been asked to isolate for the rest of this week and much of next week, and several staff are also self-isolating.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Mark Woodlock said: "From the evidence that we have, the positive cases in Year 8 are probably connected to each other and come from a relatively small number of teaching groups.

"We believe the case in Year 9 to be unrelated to the cases in Year 8.

"I have spoken with Public Health and they are happy with the action that we are taking. That being said, the situation has been changing during the course of this week and I am able to go back to them if necessary."

No change in isolation rules

Mr Woodlock said he appreciated that the news will cause some concern, particularly as the cases rise and the holidays approach.

"There will be no change in rules concerning isolation before the end of term and I am mindful that parents and carers will be worried about isolations that stretch into the summer break," he said.

"Our best way of preventing issues arising is to ensure that students stay away from school if they feel that they may be symptomatic or come into a contact with a positive case. This will not prevent every case, but by erring on the side of caution we will reduce our risks."

Meanwhile, the head teacher of Stoberry Park School, Michael Hawkins, has confirmed in a letter to parents that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Key Stage 1 at the school.

He said: "The school remains open for children in Early Years Foundation Stage and Key Stage 2 (Years 3, 4, 5 and 6) and, providing your child remains well, they can continue to attend school as normal.

"We will keep this under review. Unfortunately, the wraparound care club SPARKS will also be closed to all children for 10 days due to isolation guidance and will re-open on Friday July 16.

