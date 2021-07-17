Wells Covid restrictions: What's changing on Monday July 19?

Posted: 17.07.21 at 11:10 by Tim Lethaby



The government is offering advice on what to do from Monday, following the lifting of restrictions

On Monday (July 19), we should see all legal Covid restrictions lifted in England after a four-week delay from the original date of June 21.

Here's our breakdown of what it all means:

Face coverings, social distancing, care homes

You will no longer have to wear a face covering by law, but it's still being advised by the government and senior health officials.

Social distancing will also be a thing of the past, and you'll be able to meet with as many people as you wish.

In addition, there will no longer be any restrictions on the number of people who can visit care homes.

The government is advising people to meet outside where possible, however.

MP for Wells James Heappey said: "I very much welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to plan to lift all remaining restrictions on July 19.

"Now that the vaccination rate has reached such levels it is time for us to open up our economy and learn to live with coronavirus.

“I know that some people will be concerned over the lifting of these measures but with vaccinations and individual decisions over social distancing, it is still in the gift of individuals to protect themselves as much as they wish."

Restaurants, pubs, nightclubs

Restaurants and pubs will be able to serve standing customers, not just those at tables - and nightclubs will be able to reopen for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

However, the government is encouraging businesses to use something called the NHS Covid Pass in high-risk settings.

The NHS Covid Pass "allows you to check your Covid status and demonstrate that you are at lower risk of transmitting to others, through full vaccination, a recent negative test, or proof of natural immunity."

Find out more here.

Events, weddings, worship services

There will be no restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend weddings, funerals, or worship services.

Other large gatherings will also be permitted, such as football matches or music events.

Holidays

If you're fully vaccinated you won't have to quarantine after visiting amber list countries.

Working from home

The government "expects and recommends" that people return to the workplace over the summer.

