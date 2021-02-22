Wells coronavirus: PM announces when schools, shops, barbers, pubs and more could be allowed to reopen

Posted: 22.02.21 at 16:36 by Wells Nub News



All schools in England will reopen on March 8 as the Prime Minister unveiled his roadmap out of lockdown this afternoon (February 22).

He announced dates for reopening pubs, shops, restaurants and hairdressers as well as when sporting events can begin to take place.

Addressing schools first, Boris Johnson said all schools for all pupils will reopen two weeks today and outdoor after-school sports and activities will be allowed to restart.

From March 8, outdoor recreation with one other person will also be permitted.

It means people will be allowed to sit together in a park with a coffee, drink or picnic.

Larger groups will be able to meet outside - including in private gardens - up to a maximum of six people or two households from March 29 providing infection rates do not go up.

Tennis courts, golf courses and other outdoor sport facilities could also reopen on March 29.

Organised adult and youth sport, including grassroots football, could restart on this date.

Non-essential retail could open as well as barbers and hairdressers on April 12.

Pubs and restaurants could begin to open for outdoors service and there would be no curfew or requirement for people to order a substantial meal.

Zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas could open, as would public libraries and community centres.

Mr Johnson said that by May 17, most restrictions on meeting outdoors could be lifted and pubs and restaurants could open for indoor service.

Cinemas, play areas, hotels, and theatres could also open and larger events would be allowed, subject to enhanced testing.

Mr Johnson said that on June 21 all limits on social contacts should be lifted and large events like weddings should be able to go ahead.

The Prime Minister told MPs restrictions will be eased step-by-step across the whole of England, avoiding a return to the previous system of regional tiers.

Mr Johnson said there will be five weeks in between each stage of lockdown easing - with four weeks to analyse the latest Covid data, and one week to give notice to businesses.

Ministers are aiming to offer all UK adults a Covid vaccine by the end of July.

