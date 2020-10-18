Wells City Band prepares for Covid-safe carol playing after Clock in a Box raises hundreds

Posted: 18.10.20 at 12:49 by Tim Lethaby



Wells City Band before the coronavirus restrictions came into place

The Clock in a Box event for Wells City Band has been a huge success and raised hundreds of pounds for the group, and now they are turning their attentions to performing carols at Christmas in a Covid-safe way.

The fundraiser was held in August and involved supporters guessing what time a clock would stop, that had been wound at Gallery Jewellers.

Winner of the competition and receiving £200 was Sarah Briton, with Mauretta Belton-Simmons in second place.

Secretary Jane Hill told Wells Nub News: "Wells City Band members are humbled by the overwhelming support of the people of their city who rose to the challenge of the Clock in a Box and sent in their times.

"The final result of a profit was £1,500 will ensure the financial security for next year. We are so proud to be part of the Wells community.

"We thank you all for your messages of good will that mean so much in this difficult time. We will be back."

The latest government restrictions are a challenge for the full band performing in the near future. The committee has compiled a complicated risk assessment as the priority is to keep players and audiences safe.

Concerts are out at the moment but members are hoping to socially distance and start practicing carols indoors.

Their aim is to plan for groups of up to six players being able to play carols for the people of Wells in December. With the changing rules nothing is certain except the desire to make music when safely possible.