Wells City Band entertains at care home coffee morning to raise money for Macmillan

Posted: 26.09.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Wells City Band takes a break for the photographer

Wells City Band played in glorious sunshine on Friday (September 24) in aid of a cancer charity.

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer and the venue for the band’s outdoor concert was the new Crandon Springs care home in Glastonbury Road, Wells.

Residents were treated to a wide and tasty selection of homemade cakes with their tea and coffee in the spacious gardens.

Guests included the Mayor of Wells, Councillor Philip Welch, who said: “Thank you to the staff at Crandon Springs for organising this delightful event and the City Band for giving their time to entertain the residents.

“The fact that the NHS has been forced to prioritise Covid care has meant longer waiting lists for cancer screening and treatment, which makes the need for Macmillan nurses that much greater.”

People all over the UK host their own coffee morning and donations raised on the day are made to Macmillan.

The official date is Friday, September 24 but they can be held at any time. In 2020, the coffee mornings raised more than £10 million and Macmillan hope to top that this year.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Step Into Christmas Wells 2021 10am-4pm We invite you to Step into Christmas with our early Christmas market! Lots to purchase for your self or loved ones. Come and start your...



Event