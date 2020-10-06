Wells Christmas Market is cancelled for public safety reasons

Posted: 06.10.20 at 11:38 by Tim Lethaby



The cutting of the ribbon to open last year's Wells Christmas Market

The Christmas in Wells festive market will not take place in the city this year because of the ongoing health emergency.

Mendip District Council has had to cancel the popular market for public safety reasons, and to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The decision mirrors that of other local authorities and organisations who planned similar seasonal events across the county, and nationwide.

Last year the festive outdoor event attracted record numbers of traders to Wells - and the crowds to match. More than 130 stalls featured, offering food, drink and gift ideas.

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “We have with much regret decided to cancel the Christmas market this year due to the tightening of restrictions by government, and the rising number of Covid cases in the county.

“We know this will be deeply disappointing to stall holders and the public, who so look forward to this special market event. However, public safety must come first.

“We will, of course, continue to support all our Mendip stallholders with their regular weekday offer, and in other innovative ways too, such as hosting traders online through a virtual marketplace on the council’s website.”