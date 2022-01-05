Wells Cathedral to be featured as Somerset County Council urges people to make a pledge to ‘cut the carbon’ in 2022

Posted: 05.01.22 at 11:29 by The Editor



Somerset County Council is calling on residents to join the county’s fight against climate change by ‘cutting the carbon’ in 2022.

The County Council and the four district councils have all declared a climate emergency and set ambitious goals for Somerset to become a carbon neutral county by 2030.

Now, as a new year begins, Somerset County Council is urging everyone to make their own new year pledge to reduce their carbon footprint for 2022.

Council Leader David Fothergill said: “Many of us kick off the new year with a diet – how about for 2022 we commit to cutting carbon as well as carbs?

“We know that climate change is a big priority for the people of Somerset. We’ve made the pledge to lead from the front – we’ve invested millions of pounds in our council buildings to drastically reduce our own carbon footprint and we’ve also made £1.5m available for community projects in every corner of Somerset.



“There’s more to do and we can all play our part. Whether it’s making our own homes more energy efficient, recycling more, reducing car travel, shopping locally, growing our own food – let’s make the pledge to make a difference in 2022.”

Throughout January, Somerset County Council will be premiering a series of short films showcasing communities already doing amazing things to cut the carbon in Somerset.



Case studies range from the green-minded village of Wedmore to modern thinking from the 850-year-old Wells Cathedral; from community energy in Avalon to growing local veg in Porlock, from retrofitting homes in Bruton to e-scooters in Taunton and the success of the Recycle More programme.



Cllr David Hall, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing us today and it can sometimes feel overwhelming. But small steps really do make a difference and we can all be part of the solution.



“It’s fantastic to see so many communities setting an example right here in Somerset and I’m sure that by showcasing their efforts it will inspire others to step up. If you’re doing something in your home or community, please get in touch – we’d love to share your story too.”



The first film featuring Wedmore will be premiered on Friday 7 January at 8pm HERE : Further new films will be aired throughout January Every Tuesday and Friday at 8pm at www.facebook.com/SomersetCountyCouncil - or you can find them afterwards on the Climate Emergency webpage.



The website includes the latest news on tackling the climate emergency, information and tips for individuals and organisations on how they can reduce their carbon footprints, details on the action Somerset’s Local Authorities are taking, and much more.



The films were commissioned by Somerset County Council and funded by the South West Energy Hub. The SW Energy Hub works across the region to increase the number, quality and scale of local energy projects being delivered as we work together towards net zero. Find out more at www.swenergyhub.org.uk.

