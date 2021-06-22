Wells businesses act now - grants still available, but deadlines are looming

Posted: 22.06.21 at 15:09 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council has paid out more than £55 million to support local businesses during the pandemic.

And as we ease forward to the potential ending of all lockdown restrictions, there are some final funding streams still available – and worth applying for.

Mendip businesses who are eligible and registered for business rates have until June 30 2021 to submit their application for a one-off Restart Grant.

So if you haven’t already applied for a Restart Grant, don’t delay. Apply here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants

Qualifying sectors are:

• Non-Essential Retail with grants available ranging from £2,667 to £6,000 depending on the rateable value of the property.

• Hospitality, Accommodation, Leisure, Personal Care Services, Sports and Gym facilities with grants available ranging from £8,000 to £18,000, also depending on the rateable value.

Please note this is one-off funding. If you have already received a Restart Grant, you are not eligible to reapply.

All eligible applications will be paid by the end of July.

If your business does not qualify for the one-off Restart Grant, but it has been severely impacted by the national lockdowns, you may still be eligible to apply for a discretionary fund called the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG).

ARG (Round 4) funding is not guaranteed, but if applicants believe they could qualify there is time to receive a grant, and they are encouraged to do so.

For further information on both the Restart Grant (only eligible if you have not received a Restart Grant before), and the ARG (Round 4) funding, visit www.mendip.gov.uk/businessgrants.

