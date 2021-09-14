Wells building surveyors taking on charity challenges to raise thousands for Bibic

Posted: 14.09.21 at 16:50 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The fundraisers from db & Paul

Staff from a Wells building surveying firm are tackling a number of charity challenges, as they look to raise £3,000 for Bibic.

The team at db & Paul have chosen Bibic as their charity of the year, and have already raised nearly £1,700 towards their target.

The main challenge will involve the whole db & Paul team, and a couple of friends they have managed to rope in, completing the Chiltern 50 Ultra Challenge event on September 25.

This will see five of them taking on 50km of the Chiltern Hills in one day, while three of the team will join at the halfway point to complete the second half 25km section with them.

Accounts administrator Louise Wright, the firm's resident walkaholic, has already managed to complete the epic Race to the Stones, a non-stop 100km hike over the Ridgeway finishing at Avebury Stones, taking just over 22 hours.

In October, Louise and office manager Jeni Oborn are taking on a skydive, jumping from 15,000 feet, the highest altitude from which you can jump without requiring oxygen, with a full minute in freefall.

Managing director Nicholas German has walked the 135km length of Hadrian’s Wall in just three days, and he is also waiving the firm's professional fees and volunteering his time to oversee the building works at Bibic’s headquarters in Langport – with new studios and assessment spaces being created so that they can help even more children and their carers.

Jeni said: "We are really grateful for any support - any encouragement Lou and I can get to help galvanise us to jump out of a plane at 15,000 feet is much appreciated - and, of course, donations will help Bibic continue supporting children with autism and other conditions affecting the brain – even before they have an ‘official’ diagnosis, which can otherwise be an agonising wait.

"We are extremely proud to be fundraising for Bibic. We have a big fundraising target to reach, so if you can spare even just a wee pound or two we would really appreciate your support."

To sponsor the team or donate to their effort, you can visit their JustGiving page here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells tourism initiative shortlisted for national award

Read more... Wells has been shortlisted for the Coach Friendly Destination Award at the British Coach Tourism Awards ceremony for 2020 which has been postponed man...

Upcoming Wells Event... Best Of Somerset 2022 10am-4pm Our fifth annual Best of Somerset Show. We showcase fantastic local products, goods and services from Somerset providers. If interested...



Event