Wells Art Contemporary 2021 competition entries now open with prizes for Somerset artists

Wells Art Contemporary (WAC) is delighted to announce that entries are now open for this year’s competition and exhibition of international contemporary art which is returning to Wells Cathedral, running from Saturday 28 August until Sunday 26 September.

This year the exhibition will also coincide with the installation of a new Antony Gormley work that will be exhibited on the West Front of Wells Cathedral.

Last year’s competition received a record-breaking number of entries from 50 different countries around the world and 128 pieces by 122 artists shortlisted by WAC selectors. And, thanks to funding from Arts Council England a fully virtual exhibition of all the 2020 works enabled over 8,000 people to view the ‘virtual’ exhibition online.

The organisers are excited about the prospect of retaining this element for 2021. “We were delighted to be able to take WAC online last year and still reach thousands,” says Paddy O’Hagan, chair of WAC. “And this year the exhibition will be held both virtually and physically, in Wells Cathedral. There is no restriction on the size of work so we invite innovative installation proposals to fill a variety of locations throughout the beautiful Cathedral interior and exterior.”

The Dean of Wells, the Very Revd Dr John Davies adds "After many months of distancing and restriction, how wonderful it will be to have conversations around stunning pieces of contemporary art in Wells Cathedral as part of WAC! Wells Cathedral and WAC, two great allies in bringing people and contemporary art together!”

Entry is by online submission by Tuesday 25 May 2021 and, following the success last year of local Somerset artist Jack Paffett who won the People’s Choice Award for his work Basic Space, the call is to increase the number of local shortlisted artists.

In acknowledgement of this, 10 free entry slots are available specifically for Somerset students and one of the prizes available - the Somerset Art Works Festival 2022 Award - can only be awarded to artists living in Somerset.

Artists over the age of 18, based in the UK or internationally, are invited to enter up to 4 works in any medium – painting, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography, installation or video. The entry fee is £15 per work or £12 per work for students.

The prizes for this year’s competition include a top cash prize of £2,000; the opportunity to be showcased online by a Central London gallery and a free two-week placement at the NG Art Creative Residency in Eygalieres, Provence.



For further information on the exhibition click HERE : the Wells Contemporary art site

