Wells area zombie news: Workshop and flash-mob return for pre-Halloween fun

Posted: 25.10.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

An apocalyptic end at a hospital bed

A popular Zombie Workshop has returned, getting local students into the Halloween spirit before the mid-term break.

Students and staff at Strode College in Street were delighted to get back to the annual workshop, which teaches students collaboration and transferable skills for the cinematographic industry, after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic.

This event concluded Colleges Weeks with an amazing show of scary costumes, flashy cosmetics and a great concert by Strode Live students.

This was an opportunity for students from Art and Graphics, Drama/Performing Arts, Media and Music to practice teamwork.

The zombie flash-mob took everyone by storm with a Michael Jackson impersonator dancing and singing to Thriller.

This was followed by a zombie make-up workshop in the Art department and then an immersive "Zombie Awakening" at the tennis court fence and the college’s new mock hospital to show some apocalyptic terror.

The zombie costumes were created with SFX make-up, wax, prosthetics, costumes, plastic weapons, gelatine, facial appliances, fake blood and more.

Duncan Cameron, Strode College’s Foundation Art and Design Course Manager, said: “It is not only about the fun, but about teamwork and to show our students how everything learnt during the workshop has industry progression.

"Many of our students who did this workshop in the past are currently employed at Netflix and that brings me great joy.

"There was lots of blood, collaboration, smiling and laughter, and a spontaneous round of applause for everyone’s effort."

Strode College teaches a wide range of creative Vocational and A-level courses including Art and Design, Photography, Graphic Communication and Fine Art.

For full details of courses available and for more photos of the event visit the college website: www.strode-college.ac.uk.

Follow the Strode Art Team online:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strodecollegeart/

Tumblr: http://strodefad.tumblr.com/

Strode College is a Nub News sponsor. Without community-minded partners like Strode College we would not be able to produce the locally-relevant, clickbait-free news to the people of Wells.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Jobs currently available in the Wells area - October 24 2021

Read more... In an effort to help our readers who are looking for a new work position or a career change, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in t...

Upcoming Wells Event... Free Children's Event - Theo The Yellow Bird Adventures Children's Stories with free music Free children's Open Door Event between 9am and 4.40pm, introducing Theo The Yellow Bird and his creator Dawn Bosley, who is a local children'...



Event