Wells area roadworks for week commencing September 14

Posted: 13.09.20 at 14:04 by Tim Lethaby



There are scheduled to be temporary traffic lights on the A371 between Wells and Haybridge this week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be used on the A371 just outside of Wells this week.

The lights are set to be in place between Wells and Haybridge from Monday (September 14) to Friday (September 18).

They are due to be used to enable Bristol Water to undertake mains work.

Other roadworks that are scheduled to take place in Wells this week include:

Milton Lane is set to remain closed until Friday while TLU Contracts carry out ducting works on behalf of BT Openreach.

Multi-way temporary traffic lights are due to be in place from Monday until September 24 at the junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road so Truespeed can lay a duct and fibre optic cable.

Truespeed will be continuing its work to connect the city to ultrafast broadband this week with a number of other roadworks planned.

From Monday to Wednesday (September 16) the company should be switching interim works to permanent works in Plumptre Avenue, Kennion Road and Welsford Avenue.

From Tuesday (September 15) to Thursday (September 17) the firm is set to be laying new telecommunication ducts in Hervey Road and Stoberry Crescent.

Truespeed's work to clear blockages in ducts, and laying new telecommunications ducts and chambers in Lethbridge Road, Spring Rise and Somerleaze Close is scheduled to be completed on Monday.

On Tuesday, the company's work to lay new telecommunication ducts and clear blockages in Manning Close, North Road and Jocelyn Drive is due to be finished.

Wednesday should see the completion of the firm's work to lay ducts and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Millers Gardens and Fir Tor Avenue.

From Tuesday to Thursday, BT is scheduled to be undertaking underground cabling works in Bishopslea Close, Jocelyn Drive and Keward Avenue.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bristol Water is set to be working in Southover and from Thursday to September 21 the company is due to be installing a new supply in Priest Row.

Bristol Water's work to repair a leak in Dodd Avenue is scheduled to be completed on Monday.

Finally, a month-long permit for scaffolding at 40 Chamberlain Street is set to start on Thursday, while a similar permit is due to run out at 78 St Thomas Street on Monday.